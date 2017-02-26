(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All aboard: U.S. Marines arrive in Toulon France [Image 5 of 7]

    All aboard: U.S. Marines arrive in Toulon France

    TOULON, FRANCE

    02.26.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Luke Hoogendam 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    U.S. Marines assigned to Black Sea Rotational Force board the French ship Mistral at Naval Station Toulon, France, Feb. 26, 2017. Exercise Joan D’ Arc is an amphibious exercise designed for the Marines and French Army to expand knowledge of one another’s tactics, techniques and procedures to enhance cooperative security operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luke Hoogendam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 09:52
    Photo ID: 3199587
    VIRIN: 170226-M-VA786-1062
    Resolution: 4954x3303
    Size: 8.88 MB
    Location: TOULON, FR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All aboard: U.S. Marines arrive in Toulon France [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Luke Hoogendam, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

