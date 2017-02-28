(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Coast Guard Pakistan Iraq Subject Matter Expert Engagement

    US Coast Guard Pakistan Iraq Subject Matter Expert Engagement

    BAHRAIN

    02.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    170228-N-QA919-0128
    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bohannon, center, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Corey Tull, maritime enforcement specialists assigned to the Maritime Engagement Team (MET), exchanges skills and tactics with members from the Iraq and Pakistan navy at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 28th. The USCG MET is responsible for providing specialized law enforcement exercises with foreign military units around the region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Thompson)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 08:02
    Photo ID: 3199515
    VIRIN: 170228-N-QA919-0128
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 892.32 KB
    Location: BH
    This work, US Coast Guard Pakistan Iraq Subject Matter Expert Engagement [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT