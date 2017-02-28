US Coast Guard Pakistan Iraq Subject Matter Expert Engagement

170228-N-QA919-0114

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Corey Tull, maritime enforcement specialists assigned to the Maritime Engagement Team (MET), exchanges skills and tactics with members from the Iraq and Pakistan navy at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 28th. The USCG MET is responsible for providing specialized law enforcement exercises with foreign military units around the region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Thompson)

