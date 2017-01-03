(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors participate in the Navywide advancement exams aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 4 of 4]

    Sailors participate in the Navywide advancement exams aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170302-N-TH560-070 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2017) Sailors participate in the Navywide E-6 advancement exam on the mess decks of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 06:45
    Photo ID: 3199460
    VIRIN: 170302-N-TH560-070
    Resolution: 2036x1454
    Size: 776.78 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors participate in the Navywide advancement exams aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Sailors participate in the Navywide advancement exams aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    Sailors participate in the Navywide advancement exams aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    Sailors participate in the Navywide advancement exams aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    Sailors participate in the Navywide advancement exams aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    advancement
    Pacific
    U.S. Pacific Fleet"
    LHD 6
    E6 exam
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    career path
    DVIDS Email Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT