170302-N-TH560-099 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2017) Sailors participate in the Navywide E-6 advancement exam on the mess decks of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 06:45
|Photo ID:
|3199466
|VIRIN:
|170302-N-TH560-099
|Resolution:
|3058x2034
|Size:
|735.2 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors participate in the Navywide advancement exams aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
