170302-N-TH560-099 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 2, 2017) Sailors participate in the Navywide E-6 advancement exam on the mess decks of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.02.2017 06:45 Photo ID: 3199466 VIRIN: 170302-N-TH560-099 Resolution: 3058x2034 Size: 735.2 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors participate in the Navywide advancement exams aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.