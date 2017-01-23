Eighth Army's combined tactical discussion with the ROK 2OC

#EighthArmy conducts a combined tactical discussion and tour of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (Camp Humphreys) with Republic of #Korea Second Operational Command at Camp Humphreys in #Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Jan. 23. The event was intended to enhance the combined operation capabilities and strengthen the #alliance between the two units. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Jung Dong-in, Eighth Army Public Affairs)

