(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eighth Army's combined tactical discussion with the ROK 2OC [Image 2 of 2]

    Eighth Army's combined tactical discussion with the ROK 2OC

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph D Moore 

    8th Army

    #EighthArmy conducts a combined tactical discussion and tour of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys with Republic of #Korea Second Operational Command at Camp Humphreys in #Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Jan. 23. The event was intended to enhance the combined operation capabilities and strengthen the #alliance between the two units. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Jung Dong-in, Eighth Army Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 02:56
    Photo ID: 3199334
    VIRIN: 160123-A-BS700-001
    Resolution: 1368x912
    Size: 178.25 KB
    Location: SEOUL, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army's combined tactical discussion with the ROK 2OC [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Joseph D Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Eighth Army's combined tactical discussion with the ROK 2OC
    Eighth Army's combined tactical discussion with the ROK 2OC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Korea
    Eighth Army
    Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT