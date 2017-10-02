Week in the life - Sector Field Office Port Angeles

Lt. Skylar Swenson, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot from Sector Field Office Port Angeles, jumps in a puddle at the SFO base in Port Angeles after a training flight, Feb. 10, 2017.



SFO Port Angeles is a dual mission unit charged with both operational and support responsibilities for Coast Guard units in an area that includes the Strait of Juan De Fuca and the north western coast of Washington around the Olympic Peninsula to the mouth of Puget Sound.



U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector Field Officer Port Angeles.

