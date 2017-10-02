(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Week in the life - Sector Field Office Port Angeles

    Week in the life - Sector Field Office Port Angeles

    PORT ANGELES, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Lt. Skylar Swenson, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot from Sector Field Office Port Angeles, jumps in a puddle at the SFO base in Port Angeles after a training flight, Feb. 10, 2017.

    SFO Port Angeles is a dual mission unit charged with both operational and support responsibilities for Coast Guard units in an area that includes the Strait of Juan De Fuca and the north western coast of Washington around the Olympic Peninsula to the mouth of Puget Sound.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector Field Officer Port Angeles.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 22:26
    Photo ID: 3198306
    VIRIN: 170210-G-G0213-1008
    Resolution: 4399x2933
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: PORT ANGELES, WA, US 
    Hometown: PORT ANGELES, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the life - Sector Field Office Port Angeles [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Port Angeles
    USCG
    MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
    Coast Guard
    Washington
    Sector Field Office Port Angeles

