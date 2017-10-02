(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Week in the life - Sector Field Office Port Angeles [Image 2 of 2]

    Week in the life - Sector Field Office Port Angeles

    LA PUSH, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An aviation survival technician deploys from an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, from Sector Field Office Port Angeles, durring high-seas hoist training off the coast of La Push, Wash., Feb. 10, 2017.

    Aircrews train eveyday to become more proficient in their craft.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector Field Officer Port Angeles.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 22:26
    Photo ID: 3198304
    VIRIN: 170210-G-G0213-1003
    Resolution: 3433x2289
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: LA PUSH, WA, US 
    Hometown: PORT ANGELES, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the life - Sector Field Office Port Angeles [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    rescue swimmer
    MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
    aviation survival technician
    Coast Guard
    Washington
    AST
    La Push
    Sector Field Office Port Angeles

