    It's not always sunny in Miramar

    It’s not always sunny in Miramar

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jake McClung 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Waves crash into rocks during hightide in San Diego, Calif., Jan. 18, proving that it isn’t always sunny in San Diego. Meteorological and oceanographic Marines are constantly studying weather like this to become more proficient at not only forecasting the weather, but pushing information to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing squadrons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 18:41
    Photo ID: 3198082
    VIRIN: 170218-M-EH415-279
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It’s not always sunny in Miramar [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    It’s not always sunny in Miramar
    It’s not always sunny in Miramar

