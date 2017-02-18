It’s not always sunny in Miramar

Waves crash into rocks during hightide in San Diego, Calif., Jan. 18, proving that it isn’t always sunny in San Diego. Meteorological and oceanographic Marines are constantly studying weather like this to become more proficient at not only forecasting the weather, but pushing information to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing squadrons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jake M.T. McClung/Released)

