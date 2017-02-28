(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    It’s not always sunny in Miramar [Image 1 of 2]

    It’s not always sunny in Miramar

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jake McClung 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines in the meteorology and oceanography (METOC) military occupational specialty are crucial to the mission success of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. Without them, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing squadrons would not have the certainty of suitable weather conditions to support aircraft operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 18:41
    Photo ID: 3198084
    VIRIN: 170228-M-EH415-575
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It’s not always sunny in Miramar [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    It’s not always sunny in Miramar
    It’s not always sunny in Miramar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    USMC
    Meteorology
    F-18
    UH-1Y Huey
    METOC
    3rd MAW
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    oceanography
    Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    HHS
    KC-130J Super Hercules
    AH-1Z Viper
    MV-22B Osprey
    LCpl Livley

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT