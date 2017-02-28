It’s not always sunny in Miramar

Marines in the meteorology and oceanography (METOC) military occupational specialty are crucial to the mission success of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. Without them, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing squadrons would not have the certainty of suitable weather conditions to support aircraft operations.

