U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jim Browning (left) speaks to the 9th Iraqi Army Division deputy commander before a review of the division’s concept of operations for the upcoming battle to liberate West Mosul, Feb. 17, 2017. Browning is the battalion commander of 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and the Coalition advisor for the 9th IAD. 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, to enable their Iraqi security forces partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Timothy Irish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 12:48 Photo ID: 3197025 VIRIN: 170217-M-GC896-265 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.32 MB Location: AL AWJAH, NINEVAH, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd BCT units move quickly for the upcoming battle for West Mosul [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Timothy Irish, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.