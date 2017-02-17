2nd BCT units move quickly for the upcoming battle for West Mosul

9th Iraqi Army Division staff officers watch a concept of operations review of the division’s role in the upcoming battle to liberate West Mosul, Feb. 17., 2017 in Northern Iraq. The division’s partnered Coalition advise and assist team from 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division also attended the meeting. 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, to enable their Iraqi security forces partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Timothy Irish)

