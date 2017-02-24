(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CGO, Top III Councils debate warrant officers [Image 1 of 2]

    CGO, Top III Councils debate warrant officers

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Christopher Dewitt 

    50th Space Wing

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Col. Robyn Slade (right), Individual Mobilization Augmentee for the 50th Space Wing commander, presents the Schriever Debate trophy to the Top III Council following the debate at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Master Sgts. Matt Lofton, John Harms and Kendra Bryan persuaded three of the five judges with their argument favoring the return of a warrant officer corps to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christopher DeWitt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 12:01
    Photo ID: 3197006
    VIRIN: 170224-F-JY173-010
    Resolution: 4884x3251
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CGO, Top III Councils debate warrant officers [Image 1 of 2], by Christopher Dewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CGO, Top III Councils debate warrant officers
    CGO, Top III Councils debate warrant officers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Schriever Air Force Base
    warrant officers
    Team Schriever
    Schriever Debate
    CGO Council
    Top III Council

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT