SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Col. Robyn Slade (right), Individual Mobilization Augmentee for the 50th Space Wing commander, presents the Schriever Debate trophy to the Top III Council following the debate at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Master Sgts. Matt Lofton, John Harms and Kendra Bryan persuaded three of the five judges with their argument favoring the return of a warrant officer corps to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Christopher DeWitt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 12:01 Photo ID: 3197006 VIRIN: 170224-F-JY173-010 Resolution: 4884x3251 Size: 4.06 MB Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CGO, Top III Councils debate warrant officers [Image 1 of 2], by Christopher Dewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.