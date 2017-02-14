An aviation survival technician A school student at the Aviation Technical Training Center (ATTC) in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, rides aboard a 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Station Elizabeth City, Feb. 14, 2017. He and his classmates jumped into the Pasquotank River from an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter before graduating and officially becoming ASTs, Feb. 17, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)
This work, 2nd View Helo Ops [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
