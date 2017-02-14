(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Helo Ops [Image 6 of 6]

    Helo Ops

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    A student at the Aviation Technical Training Center (ATTC) in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, plunges from an Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter into the Pasquotank River, Feb. 14, 2017. Four aviation survival technician (AST) A school students at ATTC graduated and became ASTs Feb. 17, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 10:41
    Photo ID: 3196865
    VIRIN: 170214-G-LS819-1001
    Resolution: 6760x4912
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helo Ops [Image 1 of 6], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Air Station Elizabeth City
    Elizabeth City
    MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
    aviation survival technician
    graduation
    Mid-Atlantic
    D5
    AST
    ATTC
    Aviation Technical Training Center
    Week in the Life 2017

