    Diver's Support [Image 1 of 7]

    Diver's Support

    KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KUWAIT

    02.28.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Spc. Todd Pate, a diver (2nd class) with the 511th Engineer Dive Detachment, connects his diving gear to be lifted out of the water after an inspection and cleaning of Landing Craft Utility – 2018 (LCU-2018) “Five Forks” at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, on Feb. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 08:16
    Photo ID: 3196635
    VIRIN: 170228-A-PF724-028
    Resolution: 2527x3791
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diver's Support [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kuwait Naval Base
    Engineer
    Landing Craft Utility
    1st TSC
    Army Diver
    Combat Diver
    1st Sustainment Command (Theater)
    ARCENT
    LCU-2018
    12D
    CJTF-OIR
    511th Engineer Dive Detachment
    CJTC

