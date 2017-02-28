Diver's Support

Spc. Todd Pate, a diver (2nd class) with the 511th Engineer Dive Detachment, connects his diving gear to be lifted out of the water after an inspection and cleaning of Landing Craft Utility – 2018 (LCU-2018) “Five Forks” at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, on Feb. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

