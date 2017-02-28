Spc. Todd Pate, a diver (2nd class) with the 511th Engineer Dive Detachment, connects his diving gear to be lifted out of the water after an inspection and cleaning of Landing Craft Utility – 2018 (LCU-2018) “Five Forks” at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, on Feb. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 08:16
|Photo ID:
|3196632
|VIRIN:
|170301-A-BG398-027
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.8 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Diver's Support [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT