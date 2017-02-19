Exercise Sea Soldier '17: US-Oman Annual Bilateral Training Exercise

RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 19, 2017) U.S. Marine Cpl. Zachery Personett, an infantryman with Company A, Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, gives a thumbs up to a Royal Army of Oman (RAO) soldier after he cleared a weapons malfunction during a combat marksmanship range as part of Exercise Sea Soldier, Feb. 19. During the range, the Marines trained the RAO soldiers in the Marine Corps marksmanship techniques of standing, kneeling and prone firing positions. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

