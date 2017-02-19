RABKUT, Oman (Feb. 19, 2017) U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Bn., 4th Marines, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), instruct Royal Army of Oman (RAO) soldiers on their kneeling firing positions during Exercise Sea Soldier, Feb. 19. Each Marine paired up with a RAO soldier to assist them in the different Marine Corps marksmanship shooting positions, and safe weapons handling while on the range. Sea Soldier 2017 is an annual, bilateral exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman designed to demonstrate the cooperative skill and will of U.S. and partner nations to work together in maintaining regional stability and security. The 11th MEU is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce and enhance regional stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

Date Taken: 02.19.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 This work, Exercise Sea Soldier '17: US-Oman Annual Bilateral Training Exercise, by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.