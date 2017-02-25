(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CPO 365: More Than Just Training [Image 1 of 5]

    CPO 365: More Than Just Training

    GUAM

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eva-Marie Ramsaran 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    170225-N-WA347-066
    PITI, Guam (Feb. 25, 2017) – Navy Counselor 1st Class Wilfredo Rivera, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and native of White Plains, Md., weed whacks around the Atantano Shrine in Piti, Guam Feb. 25, during a CPO 365 community relations project. Frank Cable is forward deployed to the island of Guam and conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels deployed to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eva-Marie Ramsaran/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 21:39
    Photo ID: 3195377
    VIRIN: 170225-N-WA347-066
    Resolution: 1470x2058
    Size: 888.77 KB
    Location: GU
    Hometown: WHITE PLAINS, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPO 365: More Than Just Training [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Eva-Marie Ramsaran, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CPO 365: More Than Just Training
    CPO 365: More Than Just Training
    CPO 365: More than Just Training
    CPO 365: More Than Just Training
    CPO 365: More Than Just Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CPO 365: More than Just Training for USS Frank Cable

    TAGS

    Repair
    Guam
    Cable
    AS 40
    7th Fleet
    Pacific
    MSC
    Navy
    COMREL
    Community Relations
    Military Sealift Command
    Submarine
    U.S. Navy
    Piti
    USS Frank Cable
    Sub Tender
    Civilian Mariners
    SUBPAC
    SUBGRU 7
    Atantano Shrine

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT