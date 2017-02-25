CPO 365: More than Just Training

170225-N-WA347-066

PITI, Guam (Feb. 25, 2017) – Navy Counselor 1st Class Wilfredo Rivera, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and native of White Plains, Md., weed whacks around the Atantano Shrine in Piti, Guam Feb. 25, during a CPO 365 community relations project. Frank Cable is forward deployed to the island of Guam and conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels deployed to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eva-Marie Ramsaran/Released)

