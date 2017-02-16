(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Teamwork makes the dream work

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Emerick 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A group of F-15 Eagles taxi down the flightline on Kadena Air Base, Japan, as they prepare for takeoff during a multi-service exercise Feb. 16, 2017. Joint opportunities such as these are important so both Navy and Air Force pilots can understand the capabilities and limitations of their counterparts to effectively provide for the common defense of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick/Released)

    This work, Teamwork makes the dream work [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Nicholas Emerick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

