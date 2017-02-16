Teamwork makes the dream work

A group of F-15 Eagles taxi down the flightline on Kadena Air Base, Japan, as they prepare for takeoff during a multi-service exercise Feb. 16, 2017. Joint opportunities such as these are important so both Navy and Air Force pilots can understand the capabilities and limitations of their counterparts to effectively provide for the common defense of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 20:38
|Photo ID:
|3195368
|VIRIN:
|170216-F-VN140-035
|Resolution:
|2590x1816
|Size:
|237.77 KB
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
