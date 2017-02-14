An F-15 Eagle pilot from the 44th Fighter Squadron, taxis to a runway as part of a multi-service exercise on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 14, 2017. The exercise included both U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy pilots and F-15 and F-18 aircraft from across Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nick Emerick/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 20:38 Photo ID: 3195366 VIRIN: 170214-F-VN140-858 Resolution: 4238x1810 Size: 455.19 KB Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teamwork makes the dream work [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Nicholas Emerick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.