Flintlock 2017 kicks off in Niger

Multinational service members participate in the opening ceremonies of Flintlock 2017 in Diffa, Niger, Feb. 27, 2017. Flintlock is a multinational Special Operations Forces exercise geared toward building interoperability among North and West African Nations and Western Nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zayid Ballesteros)

