Multinational service members participate in the opening ceremonies of Flintlock 2017 in Diffa, Niger, Feb. 27, 2017. Flintlock is a multinational Special Operations Forces exercise geared toward building interoperability among North and West African Nations and Western Nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zayid Ballesteros)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2017 07:27
|Photo ID:
|3194265
|VIRIN:
|170227-A-BV528-006
|Resolution:
|5532x2968
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|DIFFA, NE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flintlock 2017 kicks off in Niger, by SPC Zayid Ballesteros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
