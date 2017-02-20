(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti [Image 3 of 13]

    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, load an all-terrain vehicle into a C-130 Hercules at Grand Bara, Djibouti, Feb. 20, 2017 as part of a training exercise. The 82nd ERQS conduct full spectrum personnel recovery, casualty evacuation, medical evacuation, and sensitive item recovery in support of DoD personnel within the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa operations area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 02:42
    Photo ID: 3194111
    VIRIN: 170220-F-QF982-0400
    Resolution: 4159x2768
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti
    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti
    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti
    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti
    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti
    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti
    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti
    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti
    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti
    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti
    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti
    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti
    82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Jump
    Grand Bara
    Pararescuemen
    Air Force
    CJTF-HOA
    C-130 Hercules
    81st Expeditionary Rescue Squadron
    82nd ERQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT