82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti

Pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, load an all-terrain vehicle into a C-130 Hercules at Grand Bara, Djibouti, Feb. 20, 2017 as part of a training exercise. The 82nd ERQS conduct full spectrum personnel recovery, casualty evacuation, medical evacuation, and sensitive item recovery in support of DoD personnel within the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa operations area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

