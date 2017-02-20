A servicemember prepares to jump out of a C-130 Hercules with the over Grand Bara, Djibouti, Feb. 20, 2017 as part of a training exercise. After landing, the jumpers prepped a landing zone for the aircraft to land and de-board equipment and personnel to finish out the training exercise. The 82nd ERQS conduct full spectrum personnel recovery, casualty evacuation, medical evacuation, and sensitive item recovery in support of DoD personnel within the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa operations area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

Date Taken: 02.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.28.2017 Photo ID: 3194068 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ This work, 82nd ERQS Trains Over Djibouti [Image 1 of 13], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.