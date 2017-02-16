Jungle Training during Exercise COPE NORTH 17

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- Royal Australian Air Force Leading Aircraftman Mario Domingues, an Airfield Defense Guard, rappels down a hill as part of jungle survival training during Exercise COPE NORTH, Feb. 16, 2017. COPE NORTH is an annual multilateral exercise designed to enhance air operations between U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee/Defense Media Activity Guam)

