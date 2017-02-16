(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Training during Exercise COPE NORTH 17

    Jungle Training during Exercise COPE NORTH 17

    GUAM

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeremy Burkeen, Operations Superintendent for 736th Security Forces Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, demonstrates how to properly create a make-shift harness to Royal Australian Air Force Leading Aircraftman Mario Domingues, for rappelling as part of jungle survival training during Exercise COPE NORTH, Feb. 16, 2017. COPE NORTH is an annual multilateral exercise designed to enhance air operations between U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee/Defense Media Activity Guam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Training during Exercise COPE NORTH 17 [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

