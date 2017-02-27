(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) conducts onload [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) conducts onload

    MOREHEAD CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Darren Moore 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170227-N-ME988-070 MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (Feb. 27, 2017) Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) move cargo with a forklift on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during an MEU onload. Carter Hall is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 20:53
    Photo ID: 3192438
    VIRIN: 170227-N-ME988-070
    Resolution: 5434x3622
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: MOREHEAD CITY, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) conducts onload [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    forklift
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50)
    Combat Cargo
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU)
    MEU onload

