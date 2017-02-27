170227-N-ME988-049 MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (Feb. 27, 2017) Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) move cargo with a forklift on the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during an MEU onload. Carter Hall is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 20:54 Photo ID: 3192437 VIRIN: 170227-N-ME988-049 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.22 MB Location: MOREHEAD CITY, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) conducts onload [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.