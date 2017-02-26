170227-N-SP496-005 PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (Feb. 26, 2017) – Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) returns to its homeport Naval Base Kitsap (NBK) from being underway conducting proficiency and sustainment training since Jan. 31. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jane Wood/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 18:28
|Photo ID:
|3192333
|VIRIN:
|170227-N-SP496-005
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US
|Hometown:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170227-N-SP496-005 [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Jane Wood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
