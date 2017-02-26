170227-N-SP496-004 PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (Feb. 26, 2017) – A family member of a Sailor assigned to USS Nimitz (CVN 68) watches the carrier return to its homeport Naval Base Kitsap (NBK) from being underway conducting proficiency and sustainment training since Jan. 31. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jane Wood/Released)

