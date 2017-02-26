(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170227-N-SP496-004 [Image 2 of 5]

    170227-N-SP496-004

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jane Wood 

    Naval Base Kitsap

    170227-N-SP496-004 PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (Feb. 26, 2017) – A family member of a Sailor assigned to USS Nimitz (CVN 68) watches the carrier return to its homeport Naval Base Kitsap (NBK) from being underway conducting proficiency and sustainment training since Jan. 31. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jane Wood/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 18:28
    Photo ID: 3192330
    VIRIN: 170227-N-SP496-004
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Hometown: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170227-N-SP496-004 [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Jane Wood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170227-N-SP496-005
    170227-N-SP496-004
    170227-N-SP496-003
    170227-N-SP496-002
    170227-N-SP496-001

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Naval Base Kitsap
    Commander
    Navy Region Northwest
    NBK
    NRNW
    CNRNW
    Navy Installation Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT