Convoy Operations

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 15th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, move in a convoy during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 21, 2017. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure units remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center)

Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 Location: FT. IRWIN, CA, US