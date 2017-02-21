Attack Aviation on Station

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, pilot an AH-64E Apache Guardian during Decisive Action Rotation 17-04 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Feb. 21, 2017. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure units remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Parrott, Operations Group, National Training Center)

