    Offutt teams with RAF 51 Squadron to fix Airseeker landing gear [Image 1 of 2]

    Offutt teams with RAF 51 Squadron to fix Airseeker landing gear

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Delanie Stafford 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Royal Air Force 51 Squadron and 55th Maintenance Squadron maintenance personnel troubleshoot landing gear problems on a RAF RC-135 Airseeker suspended by 30 ton aircraft jacks inside a hangar at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. Feb. 12. The aircraft diverted from Nellis Air Force Base to Offutt where it received maintenance assistance from the 55th MXG to correct a landing gear problem that occurred while participating in a joint exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Delanie Stafford)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Offutt teams with RAF 51 Squadron to fix Airseeker landing gear [Image 1 of 2], by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    RAF
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Offutt
    Airseeker

