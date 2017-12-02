Offutt teams with RAF 51 Squadron to fix Airseeker landing gear

Royal Air Force 51 Squadron and 55th Maintenance Squadron maintenance personnel troubleshoot landing gear problems on a RAF RC-135 Airseeker suspended by 30 ton aircraft jacks inside a hangar at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. Feb. 12. The aircraft diverted from Nellis Air Force Base to Offutt where it received maintenance assistance from the 55th MXG to correct a landing gear problem that occurred while participating in a joint exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Delanie Stafford)

