Royal Air Force 51 Squadron and 55th Maintenance Squadron maintenance personnel troubleshoot landing gear problems on a RAF RC-135 Airseeker suspended by 30 ton aircraft jacks inside a hangar at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. Feb. 12. The aircraft diverted from Nellis Air Force Base to Offutt where it received maintenance assistance from the 55th MXG to correct a landing gear problem that occurred while participating in a joint exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Delanie Stafford)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 14:45
|Photo ID:
|3191891
|VIRIN:
|170211-F-KS317-012
|Resolution:
|4089x2726
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
This work, Offutt teams with RAF 51 Squadron to fix Airseeker landing gear [Image 1 of 2], by Delanie Stafford, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
