    Coast Guard offloads in Puerto Rico over $125 million dollars worth of seized cocaine

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The Coast Guard offloaded Feb. 27, 2017 approximately 4.2 tons of seized cocaine, worth an estimated $125 million in wholesale value, at Coast Guard Sector San Juan. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier seized the contraband and apprehended four Guyanese smugglers following the interdiction of the 70-foot fishing vessel, Lady Michelle, in international waters north of Paramaribo, Suriname Feb. 16, 2017.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 12:53
    Photo ID: 3191747
    VIRIN: 170227-G-KA744-001
    Resolution: 4695x3207
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard offloads in Puerto Rico over $125 million dollars worth of seized cocaine [Image 1 of 3], by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

