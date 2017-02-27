Coast Guard offloads in Puerto Rico over $125 million dollars worth of seized cocaine

The Coast Guard offloaded Feb. 27, 2017 approximately 4.2 tons of seized cocaine, worth an estimated $125 million in wholesale value, at Coast Guard Sector San Juan. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier seized the contraband and apprehended four Guyanese smugglers following the interdiction of the 70-foot fishing vessel, Lady Michelle, in international waters north of Paramaribo, Suriname Feb. 16, 2017. (DEA Courtesy photo)

