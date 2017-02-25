Retired Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Moore works as support staff during a Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event March 4 at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Moore retired after a 30-year military career and returned as a member of the support staff for this event in order to share his knowledge and experience with Army Reserve Soldiers and their families. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a Department of Defense-wide effort to promote the well-being of Soldiers and families by connecting them with key resources throughout the deployment cycle. Soldiers and family members attend weekend events at regular intervals prior to, during and following deployments.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 12:23
|Photo ID:
|3191726
|VIRIN:
|170225-A-VX676-001
|Resolution:
|2422x3359
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|HERSHEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Reserve retiree gives back during Yellow Ribbon event [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army Reserve retiree gives back during Yellow Ribbon event
