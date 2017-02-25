Retired Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Moore works as support staff during a Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event March 4 at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Moore retired after a 30-year military career and returned as a member of the support staff for this event in order to share his knowledge and experience with Army Reserve Soldiers and their families. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a Department of Defense-wide effort to promote the well-being of Soldiers and families by connecting them with key resources throughout the deployment cycle. Soldiers and family members attend weekend events at regular intervals prior to, during and following deployments.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 12:23 Photo ID: 3191726 VIRIN: 170225-A-VX676-001 Resolution: 2422x3359 Size: 2.04 MB Location: HERSHEY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve retiree gives back during Yellow Ribbon event [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.