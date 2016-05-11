Brig. Gen. Jose R. Burgos, deputy commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command, left, presents the meritorious service medal to Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Moore during the latter’s retirement ceremony Nov. 5 following a 30-year military career. Moore returned to duty as a support-staff member for the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Event March 4 at the Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is a Department of Defense-wide effort to promote the well-being of Soldiers and families by connecting them with key resources throughout the deployment cycle. Soldiers and family members attend weekend events at regular intervals prior to, during and following deployments.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2016 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 12:23 Photo ID: 3191724 VIRIN: 161105-A-VX676-003 Resolution: 2048x1857 Size: 308.14 KB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve retiree gives back during Yellow Ribbon event [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.