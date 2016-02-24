Seaman Christian Green, a crew member of Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet, heaves a rescue line aboard the 47-foot Motor Life Boat to a fellow station 29-foot Response Boat-Small during training operations off Manasquan, NJ, February 24, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist David Lau.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 11:11
|Photo ID:
|3191478
|VIRIN:
|170224-G-G0105-0955
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heaving Line [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT