(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heaving Line [Image 1 of 2]

    Heaving Line

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 PADET Baltimore

    Seaman Christian Green, a crew member of Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet, heaves a rescue line aboard the 47-foot Motor Life Boat to a fellow station 29-foot Response Boat-Small during training operations off Manasquan, NJ, February 24, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist David Lau.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2016
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 11:11
    Photo ID: 3191478
    VIRIN: 170224-G-G0105-0955
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.95 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heaving Line [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Heaving Line
    Manning the Helm

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Week in the Life 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT