Seaman Christian Green, of Station Manasquan Inlet, made a radio call during training operations aboard a 47' Motor Lifeboat, while Petty Officer 3rd Class Vaugh Yarnall looks on, February 24, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist David Lau.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 11:11
|Photo ID:
|3191477
|VIRIN:
|170224-G-G0105-0929
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Manning the Helm [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
