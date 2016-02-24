Date Taken: 02.24.2016 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 11:11 Photo ID: 3191477 VIRIN: 170224-G-G0105-0929 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.41 MB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Manning the Helm [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.