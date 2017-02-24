Petty Officer 3rd class Patrick Walsh, a machinery technician of Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet, N.J., calls out the status of a towline aboard a 29-foot Response Boat - Small II during a boat towing training off the coast of New Jersey, Feb 24, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Auxiliarist David Lau.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 11:07
|Photo ID:
|3191472
|VIRIN:
|170224-G-G0105-0069
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.09 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Towing Evolution [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
