Seaman Christian Green, of Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet, stands forward lookout on a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat during a training evolution on Manasquan River in N.J., Feb. 24, 2017. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Auxiliarist David Lau.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 11:07
|Photo ID:
|3191471
|VIRIN:
|170224-G-G0105-0053
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Forward Lookout [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
