SOCHACZEW, Poland – Soldiers prepare for onward movement after resting overnight. A heavy equipment transporter (HET) team, comprised of American and British HETs, verified main supply routes capable of moving an M1A2 Abrams tank across the Suwalki Gap, the gateway to the Baltic countries, on a convoy that started Feb. 20 in Germany en route to Estonia. (U.S. Army Photo by 2nd Lt. Connor Eulberg, 51st Comp. Truck Co., 18th Combat Sustainment Support Bn., 16th Sustainment Bde.)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 06:56
|Photo ID:
|3191094
|VIRIN:
|210217-A-X1234-001
|Resolution:
|1599x1066
|Size:
|265.4 KB
|Location:
|SOCHACZEW, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tank travels across Suwalki gap [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Tank travels across Suwalki gap
