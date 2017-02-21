SOCHACZEW, Poland – Staff Sgt. William Kyle, motor transport operator and assistant convoy commander, 51st Comp. Truck Co., delivers a safety brief prior to movement. A heavy equipment transporter (HET) team, comprised of American and British HETs, verified main supply routes capable of moving an M1A2 Abrams tank across the Suwalki gap, the gateway to the Baltic countries, on a convoy that started Feb. 20 in Germany en route to Estonia. (U.S. Army Photo by 2nd Lt. Connor Eulberg, 51st Comp. Truck Co., 18th Combat Sustainment Support Bn., 16th Sustainment Bde.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 06:56 Photo ID: 3191096 VIRIN: 210217-A-X1234-002 Resolution: 1599x1066 Size: 338.81 KB Location: SOCHACZEW, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tank travels across Suwalki gap [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.