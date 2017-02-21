(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tank travels across Suwalki gap

    Tank travels across Suwalki gap

    SOCHACZEW, POLAND

    02.21.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    SOCHACZEW, Poland – Staff Sgt. William Kyle, motor transport operator and assistant convoy commander, 51st Comp. Truck Co., delivers a safety brief prior to movement. A heavy equipment transporter (HET) team, comprised of American and British HETs, verified main supply routes capable of moving an M1A2 Abrams tank across the Suwalki gap, the gateway to the Baltic countries, on a convoy that started Feb. 20 in Germany en route to Estonia. (U.S. Army Photo by 2nd Lt. Connor Eulberg, 51st Comp. Truck Co., 18th Combat Sustainment Support Bn., 16th Sustainment Bde.)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 06:56
    Photo ID: 3191096
    VIRIN: 210217-A-X1234-002
    Resolution: 1599x1066
    Size: 338.81 KB
    Location: SOCHACZEW, PL 
    This work, Tank travels across Suwalki gap [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Tank
    Truck
    Europe
    Poland
    USAREUR
    Strong Europe

