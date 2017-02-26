170227-N-WF272-151 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman E'n Dix, from Salisbury, Md., carries a JP-5 fuel hose for inspection on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 03:43
|Photo ID:
|3190926
|VIRIN:
|170227-N-WF272-151
|Resolution:
|3300x2416
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs Sasebo for spring deployment [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
