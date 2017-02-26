USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs Sasebo for spring deployment

170227-N-WF272-136 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mates (Fuel) flake out a JP-5 fuel hose for inspection on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

