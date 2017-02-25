Pa. Guard honors Guardsmen in name of historic black militiaman

Civil War re-enacters of the 3rd Regiment Infantry U.S. Colored Troops present the colors during the Major Octavius V. Catto Medal (OVC) award ceremony held at The Union League of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pa., Feb. 25, 2017. Since 2012, only two Pennsylvania National Guardsmen per year receive the award for exceptional volunteerism, respect for diversity and professionalism. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)

