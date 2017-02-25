(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pa. Guard honors Guardsmen in name of historic black militiaman [Image 1 of 3]

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond  

    111th Attack Wing

    Pa. National Guard Director of the Joint Staff Col. David Wood, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., stands for a photo while awarding Staff Sgt. Travis Goebel, Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site flight engineer instructor, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., with the citation for the Major Octavius V. Catto Medal during a ceremony held at The Union League of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Feb. 25. Originally created in the 1880's, the award mysteriously disappeared without record; then in 2011, it was approved for re-introduction into the Commonwealth's military decorations system. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 19:01
    Photo ID: 3190621
    VIRIN: 170225-Z-SO401-096
    Resolution: 3356x2252
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. Guard honors Guardsmen in name of historic black militiaman [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Black Pa. militiaman’s legacy honored by Pa. Guardsmen’s altruism

