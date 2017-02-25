Pa. Guard honors Guardsmen in name of historic black militiaman

Pa. National Guard Director of the Joint Staff Col. David Wood, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., stands for a photo while awarding Staff Sgt. Travis Goebel, Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site flight engineer instructor, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., with the citation for the Major Octavius V. Catto Medal during a ceremony held at The Union League of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Feb. 25. Originally created in the 1880's, the award mysteriously disappeared without record; then in 2011, it was approved for re-introduction into the Commonwealth's military decorations system. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)

